Petrol will once again be a little cheaper at the pump from Thursday, SPF Economie’s Energy Board stated on Wednesday.

The maximum price for a litre of 95 (E10) will reach €1.498, down by 1.6 cents. 98 octane petrol will cost a maximum of €1.560 for a litre, a decrease of 1 cent.

These prices are the result of fluctuations on the international markets in oil prices and/or the prices of bio-components that are blended with petrol.

