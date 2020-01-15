 
Belgian start-up Cowboy croundfunds over €4.5 million
Wednesday, 15 January, 2020
    Belgian start-up Cowboy croundfunds over €4.5 million

    Wednesday, 15 January 2020
    The company, founded in Brussels in 2017, wants to keep on growing thanks to the funds raised and encourage more commuters to travel by e-bike. Credit: © Belga

    Cowboy’s crowdfunding campaign has raised more than 4 million British pounds (over €4.5 million) or 340% of its initial objective, the e-bike start-up announced on Wednesday.

    Cowboy wanted initially to raise 1.2 million British pounds (€1.4 million) an objective it reached in only 12 minutes. In a month, this participative financing attracted 3,155 investors from 70 different countries.

    The company, founded in Brussels in 2017, wants to keep on growing thanks to the funds raised and encourage more commuters to travel by e-bike.

    The firm sold more than 5,000 bikes in 2019 and increased its year-on-year growth fivefold.

    The Brussels Times

