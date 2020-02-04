 
Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns...
STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks...
Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021...
Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders...
Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    US group buys Belgian MaSTherCell for $315 million
    Brussels schoolchildren to examine the quality of air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    Nearly a hundred people fined in first weekend of alcohol ban in downtown Brussels
    View more

    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    © Belga

    The price of oil, at its lowest since January 2019, went down on Monday amidst fears of a slowing down in the Chinese economy stricken by the coronavirus, and before an important meeting of the petroleum exporting countries (OPEC).

    About 6:25 PM, a barrel of North Sea Brent crude – on its first day of use as a reference contract – for delivery in April, was worth $54.81 in London, a drop of 3.20% compared to Friday’s closing price. A barrel of WTI oil for delivery in March fetched $5.36 over the same period, a decrease of 2.33% after having touched the $49.92-mark around 5:50 PM.

    Both reference indices have ended up in the red during the past three weeks, and January 2020 alone saw declines of more than 10%. “WTI and Brent are once more in the red, investors are concerned about a fall in demand in China,” CMC Markets David Madden reacted.

    They have been undermined for several weeks by the impact of the viral coronavirus epidemic, which has hit more than 17,000 people with 361 deaths in mainland China (bar Hong Kong and Macao), on the economic health of the world’s leading importer and second-largest consumer of oil.

    In response, OPEC and its Russian ally are going to hold a technical-level meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday in Vienna, home to the cartel’s headquarters, in an attempt to halt the fall in prices. A recommendation to cut production by a further “500,000 to 1 million barrels a day” could well be the result, Craig Erlam, an analyst at Oanda, considered.

    Algerian and Russian energy ministers Mohamed Arkab and Alexander Novak last week also raised the possibility of bringing forward the next meeting of OPEC ministers and its allies originally planned to take place on 5 and 6 March.

    The market will judge whether such an effort will be enough to stabilise a situation involving a market in surplus and demand from China “expected to be down by 3 million barrels per day,” FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed had reported earlier in the day.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job