 
Proposal to charge green tax on meat to offset environmental damage
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 09 February, 2020
Latest News:
Proposal to charge green tax on meat to...
Namur chosen as one of Europe’s top destinations...
US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping...
Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday...
Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 09 February 2020
    Proposal to charge green tax on meat to offset environmental damage
    Namur chosen as one of Europe’s top destinations
    US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday
    Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built equipment
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could cause delays at Brussels Airport on Sunday evening
    Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final
    Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system
    Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites
    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
    Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says Turkey
    Arno postpones tour dates after cancer diagnosis
    Trump sacks EU ambassador over impeachment testimony
    Storm ‘Ciara’ on Sunday: how to protect yourself and your property
    Coronavirus: pangolin is potential missing link in chain of transmission
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    View more

    Proposal to charge green tax on meat to offset environmental damage

    Sunday, 09 February 2020

    Europeans should be asked to pay a tax of €0.42 a kilo on beef and veal, to offset the costs to the environment of raising cattle for human consumption, according to a proposal presented this week to the European Parliament by TAPP Coalition, a Dutch NGO.

    The proposal also includes a tax on pork of €0.32/kg and on chicken of €0.15/kg. Those figures would apply on introduction of the tax, but would increase substantially after that: to €2.22/kg, €1.69/kg and €0.80/kg in 2025, and to €4.77/kg, €3.61/kg and €1.73/kg by 2030.

    The sums involved, at least to begin with, seem small, but when taken into consideration beside the volumes of meat sold, they begin to mount up. Current production of beef and veal stands at 3.3 million tonnes; of pork at 10.8 million tonnes and of chicken at 8.5 million tonnes.

    According to TAPP (True Animal Protein Price Coalition), the tax would only achieve its aim in the years to come, as the income diminished in line with a reduction in production brought about by the effect of increased prices on demand. So, in 2021, production would be barely affected, at respectively 3.3 million tonnes, 10.6 million tonnes and 8.5 million tonnes.

    By 2025 the figures are forecast to fall to 2.6 million tonnes, 9 million tonnes and 7.8 million tonnes. And by 2030 to 1.1 million tonnes, 4.6 million tonnes and 5.1 million tonnes. And while the production falls, the taxation increases.

    According to TAPP calculations, the tax – which they refer to as a sustainability charge – would bring net EU benefits of €8.8 billion a year by 2030. Member states would collect excise taxes of €32.2 billion.

    That money could then be spent, the proposal suggests, to support farmers (31-46%), to lower VAT on fruit and vegetables (22-36%), to support low-income households (19%) and to help developing countries to increase nature reserves and forests, reduce greenhouse gases and adapt to climate change (12%).

    And the benefits go beyond income, the proposal concludes.

    “Reducing meat consumption also benefits our health and reduces healthcare costs. A report by the Lancet Commission on Obesity, released January 2019, said a tax on meat was an example of the urgent action needed to address the greatest threats to human and planetary health – obesity, under-nutrition and climate change. A University of Oxford study argues emissions pricing on food could avert more pollution than is generated by the aviation industry, as well as save half a million lives and one billion tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year, if implemented in 2020.”

    The time has come for us to act decisively with policy on the environmental consequences of animal protein, the price of which has been kept artificially low for far too long,” Philip Mansbridge, executive director of ProVeg, one of the coalition members told Forbes magazine. “Here we have a solution that is fair for farmers and supports the transition to a more plant-based food system that we so urgently need if we are serious about mitigating climate change.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job