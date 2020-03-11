Flanders g a bivenetter credit rating than Belgium...

 
Flanders gets a better credit rating than Belgium
Wednesday, 11 March, 2020
    Wednesday, 11 March 2020
    © Belga

    The Fitch credit rating agency has given Flanders a “AA” mark, the Flemish budget minister, Matthias Diependaele, announced on Wednesday. The Region has received the highest rating of its kind among the country’s bodies concerned.

    “Flanders is in great shape. The independent AA rating from Fitch confirms this claim again,” the minister was pleased to say. “Fitch’s rating is also about the future and shows that in Flanders we have put together a sound multi-annual budget. We are a government that invests without leaving future generations in debt.”

    This rating will enable Flanders to take advantage of more favourable interest rates and absorb economic shocks better, as well as facilitating foreign investment, he added.

    Belgium itself receives a “AA-” rating.

    The Brussels Times

