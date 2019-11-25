 
Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 25 November, 2019
Latest News:
Informateur Paul Magnette’s term extended to 9 December...
One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices...
University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about...
Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival...
In photos: why are Belgian statues holding frites?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 25 November 2019
    Informateur Paul Magnette’s term extended to 9 December
    One of four Europeans believes in anti-Semitic prejudices
    University of Antwerp campuses closed following message about attack by armed man
    Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium
    In photos: why are Belgian statues holding frites?
    Calls to end systematic strip searches in Belgian prisons
    Fake Facebook account posing as Brussels welfare centre attempts to scam users by offering €18,000
    Garbage in Brussels will be collected ‘as normal’ from Tuesday
    Greenhouse gases surged by higher amounts in 2018 ‘than during the past decade’
    Meal voucher provider Edenred hit by malware attack
    Congolese artefacts kept in Belgian Museum must be returned, said DRC President
    Message about attack by armed man causes unrest at University of Antwerp
    Europe’s largest floating ice rink is being built in Belgium
    Uber loses its license to operate in London
    Fourty three cases of psychological violence a day in Belgium
    Belgian train seats are empty 75% of the travelling time
    Abuses in DRC’s palm oil industry linked to Belgian development bank
    STIB staff concerned over the presence of asbestos in metro tunnels
    ‘Digital condom’ app launched to make sexting more safe in Belgium
    Young woman arrested for biting a police officer in Wallonia
    View more

    Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium

    Monday, 25 November 2019
    The 77-year-old British pop star’s concert in Werchter will be part of his "Freshen Up" tour, which kicked off in Quebec in September 2018. Credit: Pixabay

    “The word is out! Paul McCartney will headline TW Classic 2020 on Sunday 21 June,” Live Nation announced on Monday on the Facebook page of the international festival.

    The former member of the Beatles will perform at the festival four years after his last concert in Belgium, the organisers revealed, promising that “further additions to the one-day festival’s bill will be announced later.”

    The 77-year-old British pop star’s concert in Werchter will be part of his “Freshen Up” tour, which kicked off in Quebec in September 2018. The singer-composer is scheduled to continue the tour in May-June in Europe, with dates already set for France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

    The TW Classic festival will be held on Sunday 21 June 2020 in Werchter, one day after the Werchter Boutique Festival, scheduled for 20 June with Taylor Swift, and ahead of the Rock Werchter Festival (2-5 July) and Werchter Boutique Pop Festival (on 19 July with Billie Eilish).

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job