Paul McCartney to headline 2020 TW Classic festival in Belgium

The 77-year-old British pop star’s concert in Werchter will be part of his "Freshen Up" tour, which kicked off in Quebec in September 2018. Credit: Pixabay

“The word is out! Paul McCartney will headline TW Classic 2020 on Sunday 21 June,” Live Nation announced on Monday on the Facebook page of the international festival.

The former member of the Beatles will perform at the festival four years after his last concert in Belgium, the organisers revealed, promising that “further additions to the one-day festival’s bill will be announced later.”

The word is out! @PaulMcCartney headlines TW Classic 2020 on Sunday 21 June. Further additions to the bill will be announced later. Ticket sales start on Friday 29 Nov. at 10 am via Proximus Go For Music and Ticketmaster. Read more: https://t.co/SEdH8NzEIv #TWC20 #PaulMcCartney pic.twitter.com/tbvYT49Ito — TW Classic (@twclassic) November 25, 2019

The 77-year-old British pop star’s concert in Werchter will be part of his “Freshen Up” tour, which kicked off in Quebec in September 2018. The singer-composer is scheduled to continue the tour in May-June in Europe, with dates already set for France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

The TW Classic festival will be held on Sunday 21 June 2020 in Werchter, one day after the Werchter Boutique Festival, scheduled for 20 June with Taylor Swift, and ahead of the Rock Werchter Festival (2-5 July) and Werchter Boutique Pop Festival (on 19 July with Billie Eilish).

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times