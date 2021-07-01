In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination...

Earlier this week, about 100 students gathered in Brussels to show their support for the LGBTQ community and stand up against any kind of discrimination.

The protest, organised by students of the COMAC youth organisation of the PVDA labour party, saw groups of activists bringing rainbow flags and protest signs to the Place de l’Abertine on one of the last days of June, which is considered Pride month by the LGBTQ community.

“Wherever people come from, whatever skin colour, gender identity or sexual orientation they have: everyone has the right to be who they are. No one should be the victim of discrimination or violence. We protest in the streets, because LGBTQ discrimination is still a big issue today,” COMAC explained in the Facebook event.

The protest kicked off with some words of welcome by COMAC: “the new Hungarian anti-gay law proves that the extreme-right will do everything to divide the population. That’s why Pride must also be a protest.”

“Pride with protest, protest with pride!” and “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up for them!” is what the students screamed through the mic.

Hind Eljadid, a Belgian activist and member of the LGBTQ community herself, often uses her voice through poetry and performed a spoken word poem for the protesters.