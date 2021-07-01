   
In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination
Thursday, 01 July, 2021
In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination
    Thursday, 01 July 2021
    In Photos: Brussels Protest against LGBTQ discrimination

    Thursday, 01 July 2021

    By Jilke Tielemans

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    Earlier this week, about 100 students gathered in Brussels to show their support for the LGBTQ community and stand up against any kind of discrimination.

    The protest, organised by students of the COMAC youth organisation of the PVDA labour party, saw groups of activists bringing rainbow flags and protest signs to the Place de l’Abertine on one of the last days of June, which is considered Pride month by the LGBTQ community.

    The protesters gathered at Place de L’Abertine in Brussels. Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    “Wherever people come from, whatever skin colour, gender identity or sexual orientation they have: everyone has the right to be who they are. No one should be the victim of discrimination or violence. We protest in the streets, because LGBTQ discrimination is still a big issue today,” COMAC explained in the Facebook event.

    The protest kicked off with some words of welcome by COMAC: “the new Hungarian anti-gay law proves that the extreme-right will do everything to divide the population. That’s why Pride must also be a protest.”

    A few words of welcome by COMAC, the organiser of the protest. Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    “Pride with protest, protest with pride!” and “When trans rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up for them!” is what the students screamed through the mic.

    COMAC students screaming ‘Pride with protest, protest with pride!’. Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    Hind Eljadid, a Belgian activist and member of the LGBTQ community herself, often uses her voice through poetry and performed a spoken word poem for the protesters.

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    The activists brought their protest signs. Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans

    Credit: Jilke Tielemans