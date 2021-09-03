   
Instagram reveals Old Ghent — in colour
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 03 September, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Leopold II tunnel closed at night until...
EU and AstraZeneca reach agreement on ending litigation...
Instagram reveals Old Ghent — in colour...
1.25 million codes for Belgium’s free PCR tests...
Belgium in Brief: What Does Returning To Red...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 03 September 2021
    Brussels Leopold II tunnel closed at night until spring 2022
    EU and AstraZeneca reach agreement on ending litigation
    Instagram reveals Old Ghent — in colour
    1.25 million codes for Belgium’s free PCR tests requested
    Belgium in Brief: What Does Returning To Red Mean?
    Brussels Airlines restores iconic Tintin plane Rackham
    Almost half of Belgian companies victims of cybercrime
    WhatsApp fined €225 million in Ireland in privacy case
    15-year-old is youngest Belgian Grandmaster ever in chess world
    Belgian who won over €21 million with EuroMillions has not yet come forward
    European Court: Facebook users responsible for others’ hateful posts
    Belgium could boost vaccination rate by requiring Covid pass
    Brexit: British food sales to EU suffered ‘disastrous decline’
    ‘This is a wake-up call’: One in three tree species worldwide at risk of extinction
    French police seek Belgian victims of muggers’ gang
    Brussels schools ‘informally ask’ about vaccination among pupils
    Covid-19: More than 2,000 positive tests a day, deaths down 12%
    Thousands of events organised across Europe as part of European Heritage Days
    End of Operation Red Kite: Belgian troops return from Islamabad
    133 pupils ‘without a school’ in Brussels as school year starts
    View more
    Share article:

    Instagram reveals Old Ghent — in colour

    Friday, 03 September 2021

    By Alan Hope

    © Korneel Bostuyn

    A page on Instagram has begun posting photos of Old Ghent, colourised. The page is maintained by one Korneel Bostyn, an artist active all over social media.

    Colourising of still print images is usually done by hand and according to Bostyn, each one of his prints can take 30 hours to complete.

    Of course, he has access to Photoshop and a digital pen but the work, by the looks of it, still requires a steady hand to achieve the desired effect.

    “I do it in chunks, but I took 30 hours on a particular photo,” he told the VRT. Sometimes it only takes 3 or 4 hours. It depends on how much detail there is in the photo.”

    Obviously, the people in the photos, from as early as 1900, experienced their own world in colour – a concept some find difficult to grasp – but the images that have been passed down to us in black and white present a different world to the one we live in.

    The colourised images restore something of the reality of the past. However, there remains a certain unreal aspect to the prints, like seeing Paris through a Renoir painting.

    That said, this is not photo-journalism: that was done by the original photographer. What Bostyn has done is bring the artistic element to the journalist – which we can all be grateful for from time to time.

    Each photo on the Instagram page features the original and the colourised version. We include some examples here.

     