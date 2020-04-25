Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham

Thomas Meunier could join Tottenham this summer, L’Équipe reports.

The Belgian national defender will finish his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30, and will therefore become a free-agent and can choose his new destination.

Since 1 January, all clubs are allowed to contact Meunier. According to the French sports daily “the message from José Mourinho has ‘seduced’ the Belgian.”

The relationship between the former Club Brugge player and his current coach Thomas Tuchel at PSG “has deteriorated”.

Several other major European clubs have shown interest in drafting Meunier, such as Dortmund, Naples and Inter Milan.

Tottenham brought in Ivorian Serge Aurier last Summer who was previously in competition with Meunier at PSG for the same right back position.

Some Spurs leaders are hesitant to bring back that rivalry again between them. “For the moment Mourinho is on the verge to bring him in while Tottenham President, Daniel Levy, is holding him back.”

Thomas Meunier could play along another Red Devils defender, Toby Aderweireld in Tottenham. However, Jan Vertonghen, who is reaching the end of his contract, is announced to leave the club.

The Brussels Times