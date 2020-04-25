 
Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 25 April, 2020
Latest News:
Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police...
Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in...
Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to...
Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed...
Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    Lifting the lockdown poses new problems for police
    Coronavirus: 241 new deaths, 217 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham
    Coronavirus: Study shows 4.3% of Belgians have developed antibodies
    Belgium freezes bankruptcies until 17 May
    Brussels Airlines plans to resume flights on 15 May
    Coronavirus study predicts no deaths after May 19, but experts are sceptical
    Saudi Arabia ends flogging as punishment
    China sends medical experts to North Korea
    Justice minister calls on couples to respect custody-sharing agreements
    Antwerp company uses UV light to battle coronavirus
    Brexit: Chief EU negotiator losing patience with British
    Coronavirus: Belgium will lift lockdown in 3 phases
    Coronavirus: Brussels provides compensation for low-income tenants
    Coronavirus: Belgians develop process for safer treatment
    Belgium pays a high price for lack of tracing
    Coronavirus: Flemish government to protect vulnerable families
    Experts’ note reveals 3 stages for lifting coronavirus lockdown
    Belgium defends its pandemic management
    Coronavirus: available intensive care beds ‘key’ to lifting lockdown
    View more

    Thomas Meunier in talks with José Mourinho to join Tottenham

    Saturday, 25 April 2020
    © Belga

    Thomas Meunier could join Tottenham this summer, L’Équipe reports.

    The Belgian national defender will finish his contract with Paris Saint-Germain on June 30, and will therefore become a free-agent and can choose his new destination.

    Since 1 January, all clubs are allowed to contact Meunier. According to the French sports daily “the message from José Mourinho has ‘seduced’ the Belgian.”

    The relationship between the former Club Brugge player and his current coach Thomas Tuchel at PSG “has deteriorated”.

    Several other major European clubs have shown interest in drafting Meunier, such as Dortmund, Naples and Inter Milan.

    Tottenham brought in Ivorian Serge Aurier last Summer who was previously in competition with Meunier at PSG for the same right back position.

    Some Spurs leaders are hesitant to bring back that rivalry again between them. “For the moment Mourinho is on the verge to bring him in while Tottenham President, Daniel Levy, is holding him back.”

    Thomas Meunier could play along another Red Devils defender, Toby Aderweireld in Tottenham. However, Jan Vertonghen, who is reaching the end of his contract, is announced to leave the club.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job