 
No date yet for UEFA Champions League matches
Sunday, 10 May, 2020
    No date yet for UEFA Champions League matches

    Sunday, 10 May 2020
    © Belga

    The European Football Union, UEFA, denied on Sunday that a date had been set for the match between Juventus and Lyon in the Champions League.

    “Nothing has been decided, nothing at all,” a UEFA spokesman told the German press agency, DPA, referring to the Champions League dates.

    On Saturday, Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas had said that the Round of 16 match against Juventus would be played behind closed doors in Turin on 7 August.

    The Champion’s League was interrupted due to the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19). At the time, four Round-of 16 fixtures, both home and away, had already been played. In the remaining four cases, including Juventus-Lyon, only one of the two matches had taken place.

    Lyon, with Belgium’s Jason Denayer, won the away match by 1-0.

    The Brussels Times

