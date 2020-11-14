   
World's most expensive pigeon is from Antwerp province
Saturday, 14 November, 2020
    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    World’s most expensive pigeon is from Antwerp province
    World’s most expensive pigeon is from Antwerp province

    Saturday, 14 November 2020
    New Kim. © PIPA

    A champion racing pigeon currently being auctioned on the internet is on track to becoming the most expensive ever sold in Europe.

    New Kim is two years old and is being sold by the trainer Gaston Van De Wouwer from Berlaar in Antwerp province, close to Lier (and not to be confused with Berlare in East Flanders).

    At the age of 76, his poor health has forced him to give up racing, and put all 400 of his birds up for sale.

    New Kim, daughter of Kim, is described as being short, of normal size and build, with supple muscles and a strong back. She competes in short, middle and long distance races.

    The sale is taking place on PIPA (Pigeon Paradise), the international pigeon-fanciers’ online saleroom, set up by another Belgian, Nikolaas Gyselbrecht from Knesselare in East Flanders. Last year he sold another Belgian pigeon, Armando, to a Chinese buyer for the then-record European price of €1,252,000, pocketing a commission of €720,000 in the process.

    The bidding on New Kim started on 2 November at €200, and rose to €420,000 within five minutes. The price now stands at €1,320,000, offered by a Chinese bidder using the pseudonym Hitman, in real life the billionaire Guo Weicheng.

    He intends to pair New Kim with one of his male birds, and is willing to pay whatever it takes. Bidding ends tomorrow.

    De Wouwer, meanwhile, has never spent anywhere close to as much for a pigeon. As he explained to Het Nieuwsblad, he used to breed his birds with those of other owners, and produced winners through the skill of his selections.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times