Formula 1: Mick Schumacher unphased by constant comparisons with his father

Germany’s Mick Schumacher is about to make his entry into Formula 1 racing in the Haas team and, according to the 21-year-old, the constant comparisons with his seven-time-world-champion father, Micheal, do not phase him.

“I’m okay with that; all the questions and comparisons with my father do not bother me,” he said in an interview with Bild am Sonntag newspaper. “For me, he is the all-time best in this sport, to which he has given his all. I don’t see why I should disregard that.”

After seven world titles, 91 Grand Prix wins and 68 pole positions, Michael Schumacher, now 51, suffered a severe head trauma on 29 December 2013 as a result of a ski accident in Meribel, France, and has been in a coma ever since. In September 2016, it was reported that he could no longer walk or stand. Since then, his family and close associates have not communicated officially on the state of his health.

The Formula 1 season should resume on the 21st of March in Australia, if the novel Coronavirus pandemic permits it. “It will generally be a very special moment,” said Schumacher, who was Formula 2 champion this year. This is especially so since he will officially be following in the footsteps of his father. It “will certainly be a very moving moment, but I want to stay focused on my objectives, my races and the work with the team,” he said.

For Mick Schumacher, mother Corinna has played an important role in his life. “She is my number 1 confidante, my best adviser and I always call her first,” he said. “It’s she whom I first informed of Haas’ interest in me joining F1. She was happy, of course, and told me she always knew I would get there one day. That’s what happened.”

Another strong influence on Mick’s career is his compatriot, former world champion Sebastien Vettel. The two men know each other well and Vettel has not been miserly with advice for the younger pilot. The two will meet face to face for the first time on the circuit next year.

“I’m in a hurry to be there,” said Mick Schumacher.

