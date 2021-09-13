   
Over 16,500 people completed the Brussels 20 km
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 13 September, 2021
Latest News:
Require Covid Safe Ticket for visitors in hospitals,...
‘Last straw:’ wolf kills two ponies in Limburg...
59 reports of sexual abuse in the Church...
Higher education looking to use Covid Safe Ticket...
Brussels library to sell its CD collection on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 13 September 2021
    Require Covid Safe Ticket for visitors in hospitals, says Flemish care sector
    ‘Last straw:’ wolf kills two ponies in Limburg
    59 reports of sexual abuse in the Church in Belgium in 2020
    Higher education looking to use Covid Safe Ticket for student events
    Brussels library to sell its CD collection on Car Free Sunday
    Over 16,500 people completed the Brussels 20 km
    Nature preservation agency joins appeal against Belgian university’s deforestation plans
    First real time audit of pandemic comes too late to hold governments to account
    ‘Serious things’ to happen if Brussels’ vaccination rate doesn’t rise, warns expert
    Large-scale free concert on Grand Place on September 24
    Anti-LGBTQ stickers turn up in Antwerp and Ghent, investigation opened
    Belgium in Brief: What They Found In The Ponds
    Insured victims of July floods to be fully compensated
    Over 3,000 visited Wanderlust beer festival this weekend
    First vaccination centre in Brussels train station opens today
    Belgium to give €2 million to support Afghanistan’s humanitarian needs
    La Boum threatens weekly parties if Brussels introduces Covid Safe Ticket
    Coastline cleanup action collects 2,000 kg of rubbish
    Flemish government open to corona pass, but with limitations
    Alternative sentences needed to relieve pressure on prison capacity, report finds
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 16,500 people completed the Brussels 20 km

    Monday, 13 September 2021

    Credit: Belga

    On Sunday, 16,830 runners lined up to participate in the 41st edition of the Brussels 20 km, according to Belga News Agency. Starting at Parc du Cinquantenaire, the race included 850 handicapped participants.

    Just over 200 people did not complete the race, far fewer than in years previous according to the event’s organizers. A Covid Safe Ticket was necessary to take part and tests were organized before the start of the race with the help of the Belgian Red Cross.

    Between 1,500 and 2,000 walking participants were among those in the race, including Queen Mathilde. Amaury Paquet of Liege won the race with a time of 59 minutes and 31 seconds, while the race’s last participant, a 92-year-old man, finished before 5:00 p.m. The fastest woman to finish was Liege’s Florence De Dock with a time of one hour, nine minutes and 50 seconds.

    With the mild weather and lack of rescue incidents, the race seems to have gone fairly seamlessly this year.

    “We are happy to have been able to organize it and to overcome all the difficulties,” said Carine Verstraeten, Secretary-General of Syndicat d’Initiative – Brussels Promotion 1886, an organisation that aims to promote Brussels. “The weather was pleasant, there were no incidents on the course and it was a very nice edition.”

    The oldest participant was a 92 year-old man who completed the course at 5 PM, cheered on by volunteers. “So often we talk about the winners and forget those who have faced the greatest challenges in our society but who succeed in spite of it all,” a press release by Samusocial read. “That is why we stay until the final participants have finished the course and encourage them all the way.”

    Some sections of the course had been painted by Extinction Rebellion to denounce the race sponsors, fossil fuel company Total Energies. Slogans read: “Total Energies – sponsors of death”, an overt reference to the company’s major role in aggravating the climate crisis.

    The Brussels Times