 
Belgium beats San Marino 4-0
Saturday, 07 September, 2019
    Belgium beats San Marino 4-0

    Saturday, 07 September 2019
    © Belga
    © Belga

    Belgium beat San Marino 4-0 in Serravalle, in their fifth Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday.

    The Red Devils unlocked the game following San Marino’s stubborn defence with a penalty by Michy Batshuayi (43 minute) before taking off in the second half with goals through Dries Mertens (57), Nacer Chadli (64) and Batshuayi again (90 + 2).

    Belgium continues its flawless run in Group I with 15 points. Russia, which beat Scotland 1-2, is second with 12 units.

    Earlier in the day, Cyprus and Kazakhstan drew 1-1. Kazakhstan is third in the group with 7 points, ahead of Scotland (6), Cyprus (4) and San Marino (0).

    On Monday, Roberto Martinez’s troops will head to Glasgow to face Scotland.

    The Brussels Times

