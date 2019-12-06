 
Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 06 December, 2019
Latest News:
EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide...
Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says...
Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the...
Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this...
Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 06 December 2019
    EU members agree to ban controversial insecticide
    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane
    Brussels-Flanders will cooperate to fix mobility between the regions
    Wallonia warns drivers: show caution on roads this Winter
    Over 400 refugee children have disappeared without a trace in Belgium
    Angela Merkel stresses Germany’s duty to remember
    Flanders halts approval of climate plan ‘to avoid criticism’
    Air Belgium launches new destinations to the Caribbean
    Brussels’ Mediterranean Film Festival focuses on films directed by women
    Leuven four-star hotel closes doors for secret visit of Sultan of Oman
    Belgian nurse suspected of 21 murders ‘cannot be held accountable’ for his actions
    ‘The rapist is the state’: Chile’s viral anti-rape culture anthem takes on Liège
    Belgian driving licences get a makeover
    Murderer who shocked a nation dies in prison
    Belgium reclaims Le Pain Quotidien from a French entrepreneur
    Ryanair makes one last attempt to avoid paying Belgian strike victims
    Belgian students gain about 3.6 kg during their studies
    Ikea is ‘ruining’ the market for Christmas trees, say Belgian growers
    Brussels named the 23rd most festive city in the world
    Measles deaths increasing worldwide for the second year in a row
    View more

    Eden Hazard’s injury is “very bad news”, says coach Zidane

    Friday, 06 December 2019
    © Belga

    For Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane, Eden Hazard’s injury, which will keep him off the field for weeks, is “very bad news”.

    “It’s very bad news. He was doing very well, in great form,” Zidane commented on Friday at a press conference. “He was beginning to show his qualities, as he has done everywhere in the world.”

    “It’s just a temporary setback, and I hope this setback will not last long” Zidane added, without commenting on the length of time the 28-year-old Belgian international will be unavailable.

    Injured on his right ankle during a clash with Thomas Meunier against Paris Saint-Germain in a League of Champions fixture on 26 November that ended in a 2-2 draw, Hazard was to have been out for 10 days, but a microfracture detected on Thursday extends his absence to the end of January 2020. This means he will miss Saturday’s home match against Espanyol in La Liga and the Clasico in Barcelona on 18 December.

    The Real Madrid coach stressed that Hazard “has shown, in his recent performances, the important player that he is and will be.” He added: “I do not like to see my players side-lined as a result of injury; even less Eden.”

    Real faces Espanyol at 1.00 p.m. on Saturday for the 16th day of La Liga without Hazard and Marcelo, also injured and replaced by 24-year-old French left back Ferland Mendy, who arrived this summer in Madrid.

    Zidane also confirmed that the injury to Welshman Gareth Bale (24), revealed by the media, occurred during the Merengues’ last championship match at Alaves (1-2).

    “He has been feeling discomfort,” Zidane said. “He did not train with us this week.”

    Oscar Schneider

    The Brussels Times

     

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job