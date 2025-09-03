Trump open to sending more US troops to Poland

US President Donald Trump hosts Polish President Karol Nawrocki in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC on September 3, 2025. SAUL LOEB / AFP

US President Donald Trump announced his willingness to deploy additional US troops to Poland during a visit by Poland’s new president, Karol Nawrocki, to the White House on Wednesday.

Karol Nawrocki, a nationalist and EU sceptic who admires Trump, became Poland’s president in early August. During his visit to Washington, Trump confirmed that the current US military presence in Poland, which borders Ukraine, would remain in place.

Trump also said he was open to sending more troops if Poland requested it. “We’ll deploy more troops if they want us to," he said. "We are deeply connected to Poland and will help ensure its defence.”

There are about 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland, a presence that has long irked Russian President Vladimir Putin. For Poland, however, the alliance with the United States is seen as vital to its security.

“I believe we have a strong relationship,” Nawrocki emphasised. “With American soldiers on Polish soil, we are stronger and safer.”