Israel and Hamas agree on hostage deal to end the war in Gaza

Negotiators and mediators shaking hands after the agreement was reached in the early hours of Thursday, 9 October 2025.

The first phase of US President Trump’s 20-point plan to end two years of devastating war in Gaza will enter in force in the coming days after intensive Israel-Hamas negotiations on a hostage-ceasefire agreement in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

After the agreement was reached early Thursday morning, the US President wrote on his Truth Social platform that “All of the hostages will be released very soon, and that Israel will withdraw its troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable and everlasting Peace". He is expected to come to Israel after the agreement and is hopeful that he will be awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for pressing both sides to agree to end the war.

“This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw [its] troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable and everlasting Peace,” he wrote. “The whole world has come together on this one, Israel, every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day… a wonderful day for everybody.”

“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home,” Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu announced. “This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel.” He added that he will convene the cabinet on Thursday to ratify the agreement and bring all the hostages home.

Hamas also confirmed that it had reached an agreement that ends the war, withdraws Israeli troops, secures the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza and ensures the release of Palestinian prisoners. Nearly 2,000 of them will be released as part of the deal, including 250 serving life sentences.

In a statement on Thursday morning, European Commission President von der Leyen welcomed the announcement of the agreement, “based on the proposal put forward by President Trump”. She commended the diplomatic efforts of the US, Qatar, Egypt, and Türkiye in achieving the breakthrough and was also encouraged by the support of Israel and the Palestinian Authority.”

“Now, all parties must fully uphold the terms of the agreement. All hostages must be released safely. A permanent ceasefire must be established. The suffering must end. The EU will continue to support the swift and safe delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. And when the time comes, we will be ready to help with recovery and reconstruction.”

One of the sticking points in the Trump plan was the depth of the withdrawal in the first phase of the plan and Hamas’s insistence on guarantees that Israel will not resume the war after all 48 hostages, alive and dead, have been returned. The issue of the disarmament of Hamas is also a sticking point but was not mentioned in the agreement.

Israel will reportedly withdraw about four percent more than in the original proposal but is expected to control more than 50% of the Gaza Strip until its troops have been replaced by an international stabilization force. The Israeli army will withdraw to the new line before the release of the live hostages, and within 24 hours of approval of the agreement.

The Trump plan

According to the Trump plan, once all hostages are returned, Hamas members who commit to peaceful co-existence and to decommission their weapons will be given amnesty. Members of Hamas who wish to leave Gaza will be provided safe passage to receiving countries. Hamas and other factions agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form.

There will be a process of demilitarization of Gaza under the supervision of independent monitors, which will include placing weapons permanently beyond use through an agreed process of decommissioning. An international stabilization force will be deployed to the Strip immediately. Israel will not occupy or annex Gaza.

No one will be forced to leave Gaza, and those who wish to leave will be free to do so and free to return. People will be encouraged to stay and offered the opportunity to build a better Gaza. Upon acceptance of the agreement, full aid will be immediately sent into the Gaza Strip, including rehabilitation of infrastructure, rehabilitation of hospitals and bakeries, and entry of necessary equipment to remove rubble and open roads.

As the stabilization force establishes control and stability, the Israeli withdrawal will be based on standards, milestones, and timeframes linked to demilitarization that still will have to be agreed. Israel will withdraw completely from Gaza save for a security perimeter presence that will remain until Gaza is properly secure from any resurgent terror threat.

Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services and municipalities for the people in Gaza. An international oversight body will be chaired by the US President and managed by former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

This body will set the framework and handle the funding for the redevelopment of Gaza until such time as the Palestinian Authority has completed its reform program. The EU, as the largest donor of aid to the Palestinians, will play a key role in reforming the Authority and contributing to the complete implementation of the Trump plan, including the two-state solution.

“While Gaza re-development advances and when the Palestinian Authority reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people. The US will establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians to agree on a political horizon for peaceful and prosperous co-existence.”