Ukraine hit by power cuts following Russian attacks

Power plant in Kyiv

Ukraine faced nationwide power outages for the second consecutive day on Thursday due to damage inflicted by recent Russian airstrikes on its energy infrastructure, according to electricity grid operator Ukrenergo.

Emergency power cuts were reported across the country as authorities scrambled to manage the situation.

Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have intensified in recent weeks, raising fears that millions could face the winter without electricity, water, or heating.

This pattern of attacking critical infrastructure mirrors similar challenges experienced by Ukrainians during previous winters.