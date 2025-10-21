Colombian ex-president Uribe acquitted

A Colombian court has acquitted former president Álvaro Uribe of charges related to witness tampering and obstructing justice, thus overturning a 12-year house arrest sentence issued by a lower court.

The prosecution may still request a review of the case by the Supreme Court.

Uribe’s conviction had sparked deep divisions within Colombia. While he remains popular among supporters for his tough military approach against rebels and criminals, critics accuse him of widespread human rights violations during his presidency from 2002 to 2010.

The 73-year-old had been found guilty of attempting to pressure a witness in order to prevent accusations linking him to far-right paramilitary groups involved in a violent conflict against guerrilla forces.

He also faced charges of procedural fraud.