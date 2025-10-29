CIA launched cyber attack on Venezuela five years ago - CNN reports

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro appears during an official TV show in Caracas on 27 October 2025. © Marcelo Garcia / Venezuelan Presidency / AFP

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) launched a cyberattack against the Venezuelan government in the final year of Donald Trump’s first term, sources told CNN.

The operation reportedly disabled the computer network of a Venezuelan intelligence agency.

According to the report, the move was intended to appease Trump and avoid riskier alternatives as he sought to pressure Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump repeatedly requested military options to oust Maduro during his first term. However, CNN’s sources suggest that military and intelligence leaders resisted escalating the situation.

Tensions between the United States and Venezuela have intensified since Trump’s return to the presidency in January.

The US has increased its military presence in the region, particularly in the Caribbean Sea, and targeted ships allegedly involved in drug trafficking.