Hundreds killed in Sudanese hospital; WHO calls for ceasefire

Sudanese refugees in a camp in neighbouring Chad.The conflict in Sudan has displaced millions of people, many of whom have had to seek refuge in neighbouring countries. © Wikimedia Commons

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called for a ceasefire in Sudan following reports of over 460 people killed at a maternity hospital in the western region of Darfur, overrun by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The call came in a statement issued on Wednesday by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO said it was “appalled and deeply shocked” by the reported killing of more than 460 patients and caregivers at the Saudi Maternity Hospital in El Fasher during attacks since last week. The organisation also said healthcare workers had been abducted.

Patients killed in cold blood

The Sudan Doctors Network said RSF fighters on Tuesday “cold-bloodedly killed everyone they found inside the Saudi Hospital, including patients, their companions, and anyone else present in the wards,” the Al Jazeera media network reported.

The WHO chief stressed that “all attacks on healthcare structures must stop immediately and unconditionally.” He called for the protection of patients, health workers, and facilities under international humanitarian law.

Apart from the attack on the maternity hospital, the WHO has documented 185 assaults on healthcare facilities since the conflict between the RSF and the army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, began in April 2023. These incidents have resulted in 1,204 deaths and 416 injuries.

This year alone has seen 49 attacks, causing 966 fatalities.

RSF accused of genocide

The RSF captured El Fasher on Sunday after overruning General al-Burhan's forces, and now controls the whole of Darfur, a vast region in western Sudan comprising about one-third of the country.

Under General Mohamed Daglo, the RSF has established a parallel administration in Darfur and holds other areas in western and southern Sudan with support from allies. The army remains in control of the northern, eastern, and central regions of Sudan, which have been ravaged by over two years of war.

Experts warn that Sudan faces the risk of further fragmentation and fear a return to brutal massacres reminiscent of the genocide carried out during the Darfur conflict in the early 2000s by the notorious Janjaweed militia, which went on to form the rump of the RSF.

The United States has also accused the RSF and its allies of committing genocide in the current war.

Regional governments condemn the abuses

The abuses committed by the RSF in the current conflict have been widely condemned, including by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Jordan, according to Al Jazeera.

Saudi Arabia expressed “deep concern” over grave human rights violations and urged the RSF to protect civilians. Egypt called for an immediate humanitarian truce and pledged continued support to help Sudan overcome the crisis.

Turkey demanded an end to the hostilities in el-Fasher and safe passage for humanitarian aid, while condemning “atrocities against civilians” and urging dialogue for a peaceful solution. Qatar also denounced the “horrific violations” and called for negotiations to end the conflict.

Egypt, Turkey and Qatar reaffirmed their support for Sudan’s unity and sovereignty, while Jordan also condemned the violence and called for restraint and an urgent ceasefire to protect civilians, according to Al Jazeera.

The RSF has not addressed the allegations against it.