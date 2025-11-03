EU releases €5 million in emergency aid to Jamaica, Cuba and Haiti

The European Commission has allocated €5 million in emergency aid following Hurricane Melissa’s path through Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti, Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib announced on Monday.

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, struck Jamaica last Tuesday with winds nearing 300 km/hr. It then moved onward to Cuba, the Bahamas, and Bermuda. The storm has killed at least 60 people, including 28 in Jamaica and 30 in Haiti.

“The Latin America and Caribbean region is increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather events,” said Commissioner Lahbib.

European Union humanitarian partners are already providing clean water, sanitation facilities, and emergency shelters, while the EU is initiating a humanitarian air bridge, according to the Commission. The €5 million is in addition to assistance from EU Member States, such as Belgium, through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In addition to the hurricane-related aid, the Commission is releasing €2 million for Haiti, which is grappling with severe gang-related violence, and €14.5 million for Venezuela, where an ongoing economic crisis has forced millions to flee the country.