Austrian police arrest man who threatened to take hostages on train

A man was arrested in Austria after threatening to take hostages on a train, police in Salzburg reported on Monday evening.

The incident occurred on a train travelling from Vienna to Innsbruck. The suspect stated he would take other passengers hostage if police came on board.

The train stopped in Salzburg, where special forces detained the suspect, identified as a 31-year-old Latvian national.

During the arrest, the man resisted, resulting in an injury to a police officer. Authorities confirmed the suspect was not carrying any weapons.