Dominican Republic hit by massive power cut

Millions of tourists visit the Dominican Republic each year, attracted by its colonial architecture as well as its beaches. © Wikimedia Commons.

The Dominican Republic is experiencing a nationwide power outage that has disrupted metro services in the capital, Santo Domingo.

The Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED) has confirmed the blackout, citing a system fault in the transmission network as the cause. Efforts were underway to restore electricity as quickly as possible, it said.

Santo Domingo’s metro and cable car services were suspended due to the outage. According to the Office for the Reorganisation of Transport (OPRET), key electrical substations powering Lines 1 and 2 of the metro and Line 1 of the cable car went offline at 1:25 p.m. local time. Passengers were successfully evacuated.

The Dominican Republic, home to over 11 million people, welcomed around 8 million tourists in 2022, drawn by its beaches and colonial architecture in its cities.