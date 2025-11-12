Nearly 200 drones spotted near UK army bases this year

Since the start of the year, 187 drone sightings have been reported near military bases in the United Kingdom, according to British Defence Minister Vernon Coaker.

Coaker revealed this information in response to a parliamentary question in the House of Lords on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom said it would send an anti-drone team to Belgium following repeated drone sightings.

Similar incidents have also been reported in Denmark, Germany, Norway, and Sweden.

Some have accused Russia of being behind the drone activity, though the Kremlin has denied any involvement.