UN condemns surge of attacks on Palestinians in West Bank

Palestinians inspect parts of a burnt house after an Israeli settlers attack in the village of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank on November 11, 2025. Violence in the West Bank has soared since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023. JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

The United Nations Human Rights Office has condemned the surge of attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank in October.

According to UN data, over 260 attacks took place during the month, marking an unprecedented increase since 2006. Violence against Palestinians continues to escalate daily, the UN office said.

Volker Türk, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, described the situation as part of a growing pattern of violence. People were injured in various incidents, including an attack on a dairy factory.

Israeli authorities have intensified operations in the West Bank, demolishing homes, confiscating property, and restricting Palestinian movement.

In the meantime, Israeli settlers continue expanding their communities, forcing thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes.

Under international law, the West Bank, like the Gaza Strip, is considered occupied territory. Israel disputes this designation, claiming it reflects bias against the state.

The UN has labelled the forced displacement of Palestinians and the transfer of Israeli populations into occupied territories as war crimes.

Since the attack on 7 October 2023, 1,017 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by Israeli forces or settlers. In the same timeframe, 59 Israelis have lost their lives.