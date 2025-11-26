Death toll in Hongkong apartment block fire rises to at least 44

Thick smoke and flames rise as a major fire engulfs several apartment blocks at Wang Fuk Court in Hong Kong's Tai Po district on November 26, 2025. Four people died after multiple blocks in a Hong Kong residential estate went up in flames on November 26, with local media earlier reporting that some residents were trapped. Yan ZHAO / AFP

At least 44 people have died and 279 are missing following a massive fire at a residential complex in Hong Kong, local authorities confirmed on Thursday.

Three men employed at a construction company have been arrested on charges of involuntary manslaughter, according to officials. The suspects, two directors and a consultant, have been accused of gross negligence, the BBC reported.

At the time of the fire, the Wang Fuk Court residential complex was undergoing extensive renovations.

Police discovered plastic sheets blocking windows at the construction site, along with low-quality building materials. These are believed to have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

More than 800 firefighters were deployed to combat the flames.