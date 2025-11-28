Hezbollah leader pens letter to Pope Leo XIV

A supporter of the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah holds pictures of their slain longtime leader Hassan Nasrallah (R) and current leader Naim Qassem (L) during a ceremony marking the first anniversary of Israel's assassination of Nasrallah, in Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, 2025. The Iran-backed group, weakened by a deadly war with Israel last year, has organised a series of commemorative events to mark Nasrallah's death. Anwar AMRO / AFP

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has welcomed Pope Leo XIV’s upcoming visit to Lebanon and instructed members of the Islamic movement to write an open letter to the pontiff.

Pope Leo XIV is scheduled to arrive in Beirut on Sunday as part of his first overseas trip since assuming the papacy.

Qassem stated that the visit comes at a critical time and expressed hope that the pope’s presence will help spread peace in Lebanon.

He also called on the pope to intervene in resolving Israeli aggression in the region.

The visit follows the death of Hezbollah commander Haytham Ali Tabtabai in an Israeli airstrike last weekend.

On Friday, Hezbollah declared that it reserves the right to retaliate for the attack.