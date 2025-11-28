Dozens of migrants trying to leave Chile blocked at the border with Peru

Migrants walk near the Cachalluta border crossing with Peru, about 25 km north of Arica, Chile, on November 28, 2025. Dozens of migrants seeking to leave Chile were stranded at the border with Peru, authorities said on Friday, amid fears sparked by far-right Chilean presidential candidate Jose Antonio Kast's threat to expel undocumented migrants. Patricio BANDA / AFP

Dozens of migrants seeking to leave Chile were stranded at the border with Peru on Friday, according to Chilean authorities.

A video shared by the governor of Arica region in northern Chile shows groups of people attempting to cross into Peru at the Chacalluta-Santa Rosa border checkpoint.

Chile’s Security Minister, Luis Cordero, confirmed to the press that migrants trying to leave the country were struggling to enter Peru, although he did not specify the number of those affected.

The situation comes amid concern over far-right presidential candidate José Antonio Kast, who has pledged to expel more than 330,000 undocumented migrants, primarily Venezuelans, whom he accuses of contributing to crime.

In a video posted on social media on Friday, Kast warned unauthorised migrants in Chile to leave the country within 103 days or face forced removal if he wins the December 14 run-off election against left-wing candidate Jeannette Jara.

Interim Peruvian President José Jeri announced on social media platform X that an emergency cabinet meeting had been convened to declare a state of emergency and strengthen military surveillance at the border.

Peru had similarly declared a state of emergency in April 2023, militarising its borders for two months to curb the influx of migrants from Chile.

Entry to Peru requires proper documentation, and the military supported police operations during that period.