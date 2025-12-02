OECD raises its 2025 growth forecasts for Eurozone, US

Mathias Cormann, General Secretary of the OECD. © waipa.org

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has revised its forecasts, predicting improved economic growth for major global economies such as the United States and the Eurozone in 2025 despite trade tensions and political uncertainties.

In the United States, economic growth is now projected at 2% for 2025 and 1.7% for 2026. These figures are 0.2% higher than the OECD’s September forecasts.

The Eurozone is also expected to show slightly better growth, with projections rising to 1.3% in 2025 (+0.1 points) and 1% in 2026 (+0.2 points).

France’s growth forecast has been adjusted upwards as well, with the economy expected to expand by 0.8% in 2025 and 1% in 2026, representing increases of 0.2% and 0.1 %, respectively.