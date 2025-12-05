Donald Trump is awarded FIFA's first Peace Prize

(L-R) US President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino pose on the red carpet upon arrival to attend the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico, at the Kennedy Center, in Washington, DC, on December 5, 2025. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

US President Donald Trump was awarded the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize on Friday during the World Cup 2026 draw in Washington.

According to FIFA, the prize honours individuals who exemplify “an unwavering commitment to advancing peace and unity throughout the world through their notable leadership and action” and will be awarded annually.

On stage, Trump received a trophy and a medal from FIFA President Gianni Infantino. He described the award as one of the greatest honours of his life. “We have saved millions of lives,” he claimed, referring to conflicts in countries such as Congo, India and Pakistan, which he said his policies ended or prevented.

However, his statements overlooked ongoing violence and unrest in these regions.

The prize was created just a few weeks before the World Cup draw. It is viewed by some as a consolation for Trump, who has often boasted about resolving conflicts since returning to power and had openly expressed his aspirations for a Nobel Peace Prize.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize went to Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Infantino’s closeness to Trump has been evident in recent months. The Swiss-Italian FIFA President attended Trump’s inauguration and has visited the Oval Office multiple times.

The 2026 World Cup will be held from 11 June to 19 July in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The final will take place at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.