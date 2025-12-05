Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, star of Mortal Kombat, dies at 75

Actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa attends The 2016 Amazon TCA Summer Press Tour Panels in Beverly Hills, California, on August 7, 2016. VALERIE MACON / AFP

US actor Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, best known for his roles in 'Mortal Kombat', 'Pearl Harbor', and 'The Last Emperor', passed away on Thursday at the age of 75 following a stroke, US media reported on Friday, citing his family.

Born in Tokyo, Japan, in 1950, Tagawa was the son of a Japanese-American military officer and an actress. He spent most of his life in the United States.

Tagawa gained prominence during the 1980s, appearing in films and TV series such as 'Miami Vice', 'Revenge', 'Hawaii Five-0', and 'The Man in the High Castle'. His notable film credits also included Planet of the Apes and Memoirs of a Geisha.