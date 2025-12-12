Nobel Prize winner Narges Mohammadi arrested in Iran

A handout photo provided by the Narges Mohammadi Foundation on October 2, 2023 shows an undated, unlocated photo of Iranian rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi. NARGES MOHAMMADI FOUNDATION / AFP

Narges Mohammadi, winner of the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize, has been rearrested in Iran while on provisional release for medical reasons, her support committee announced on Friday.

According to the Narges Mohammadi Foundation, she was violently detained by security and police forces during a memorial ceremony held one hour earlier for Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer who passed away last week.

The arrest was reported at around 2:00 pm Belgian time, and her French lawyer, Chirine Ardakani, later confirmed the news to AFP.

Mohammadi, aged 53, has faced repeated convictions and imprisonment over 25 years for her activism in Iran against mandatory hijab laws for women and the death penalty. She has spent much of the past decade behind bars.