Global decline in freedom of expression has UNESCO worried

© JULIEN DE ROSA / POOL / AFP.

A new UNESCO report highlights a significant decline in global freedom of expression and journalists' safety between 2022 and 2025.

The report, published on Monday, is based on an analysis by over 100 experts and reveals a 10% drop in the freedom of expression index since 2012, as measured by the V-Dem Institute.

The index evaluates 483 indicators of democracy, such as electoral systems, civil liberties, access to resources, and public participation.

Contributory factors include weakened parliaments, increasing polarisation

This decline is linked to broader issues, including weakened parliaments and judicial institutions, rising public distrust, and increasing polarisation, UNESCO states. It also coincides with setbacks in equality and growing hostility towards journalists, scientists, and environmental researchers.

UNESCO warns that the influence of artificial intelligence and big business on politics and economics poses additional threats to democracy.

Journalists face increasing dangers, with 186 killed in conflict zones over the past four years. In 2025 alone, 93 journalists lost their lives, marking a 67% rise compared to 2018-2021. Online harassment and self-censorship among journalists have also surged by 63% in the same period.

Positive trends

Despite these concerns, the report acknowledges positive trends, such as improved access to social media and messaging platforms that enhance civic participation. It also praises the growth of collaborative investigative journalism and new laws supporting community media.

The overall situation remains alarming, however, prompting UNESCO to propose solutions, including increased protection and funding for journalism, greater transparency from digital platforms, and stronger media education.

Without coordinated, multi-stakeholder communication governance rooted in freedom of expression and access to information, the global trend will continue to deteriorate, the report concludes.