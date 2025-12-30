Trump and Zelenskyy make progress in meeting on 20-point peace plan

Credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

The meeting on Sunday in Florida between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended on a positive note but left important issues in the peace plan unresolved between them while Russia continues to reject it.

Russia is not prepared to consider a temporary ceasefire during the talks and continues its strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. First the peace plan has to be agreed and implemented. Confidence-building measures such as the release of prisoners of war and civilian detainees (including children) are included in the peace plan (point 17).

At their joint press conference, Trump said that the meeting was excellent and that it had covered 95 % of the issues. Although he had talked to Putin before the meeting about the details of the plan, he could not say if there would be a deal. “We’ll see if it will be done, we are very close.”

Zelenskyy expressed optimism. “We had great discussions on all the topics and aspects of the peace plan and agreed on 90 % of it,” he said. “We agreed that the security guarantees are the key milestone for achieving lasting peace. As regards US – Ukraine security guarantees, 100 % was agreed. Joint US- Ukraine-Europe guarantees were almost agreed.

However, the duration of the security guarantees in unresolved. Zelenskyy clarified on Monday that the guarantees are set for 15 years, with the possibility of extension. “The war has already been going on for more than a decade, and therefore, Ukraine would very much like the guarantees to last longer (to outlast Putin). We would like to consider the possibility of 30, 40, or 50 years.”

Trump was reluctant to specify any percentage on how much was agreed. “I don’t like numbers but you can say 95 %. We are doing very well and have made a lot of progress during the last month and today.” However, the main sticking points before the meeting remain: the opening of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and the control of the Donbas region.

Trump was vague on how to resolve the issue of the nuclear power plan, the biggest in Europe, but said that it could start up almost immediately. As regards Donbas, the peace plan foresees that the line of military positions on the date of signing will be recognized as the de facto front line. Russia will have to withdraw its troops from certain areas that will be declared potential "free economic zones".

“The word ‘agree’ is too strong but we are getting closer on the control of Donbas,” Trump said. He added that some of the land had been taken and ‘may be up for grabs’. For Zelenskyy, giving up Ukrainian territory in Donbas which it holds is a red line and a reward to Russia’s aggression. Zelensky and Trump agreed on holding a referendum on the peace plan or voting on it in the Ukrainian parliament.

In the peace plan (point 18), Ukraine has also committed to hold elections as soon as possible after the signing of the agreement. This would be out of question in Russia where one person decides.

According to Trump, everyone wants to end the war, including Russia. During the press conference, Trump repeated his claims that the US elections in 2020 had been stolen and that he could have prevented the war if he would have been reelected then.

He did not explain how. Russia opposed Ukraine’s NATO membership but that was not going to happen and has now been definitely taken off the table. Putin has been clear that he did not regard Ukraine as an independent nation with a right to decide on its future. He even wrote a paper before the war that Ukraine historically had always been part of Russia.

Asked if he anticipated to visit Ukraine to promote the peace plan, Trump replied that it was not necessary if a deal is done but that he could do it if it would help. At this point, Zelenskyy interrupted Trump and said that he was welcome. “I would certainly do it if it would help saving 25,000 lives a month”, was Trump’s response.

What will happen next? Zelenskyy wants to use the momentum and finalize the peace plan as soon as possible between Ukraine, US and EU. At the press conference, Zelenskyy said that technical teams will meet in the coming weeks to finalize all issues that were discussed. President Trump is also expected to host a new summit in January.

After the meeting, Zelenskyy clarified on X that a meeting at national security advisors’ level will be held in Ukraine in the coming days. All documents will also be prepared by them. This will be followed by a meeting at European leader’s level with Ukraine and the Coalition of the Willing. Finally, there will be a meeting with President Trump and European leaders, also in January.

European Commission Ursula von der Leyen twitted that the European leaders had a good, one-hour-long call with Trump and Zelenskyy on the peace negotiations. “There was good progress, which we welcomed. Europe is ready to keep working with Ukraine and our US partners to consolidate this progress. Paramount to this effort is to have ironclad security guarantees from day one.”