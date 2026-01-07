EU Member States divided at UN meeting on US intervention in Venezuela

A wide view of the UN Security Council meeting on Venezuela, credit: UN Photo/Loey Felipe

The emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Monday disclosed divergent views among the EU Member States participating in the meeting about the US military intervention in Venezuela despite a common EU position.

A previously reported , EU’s High Representative Kaja Kallas issued a cautious statement on Sunday on behalf of all EU Member States (besides Hungary). While stressing the importance of “full respect of international law and the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty,” the statement did not explicitly address the legality of US intervention in Venezuela.

Besides France, which is one of the five permanent members of the security council, Denmark, Greece and Latvia are currently non-permanent members elected for two-year terms.

Among them, Franch was the most outspoken country and joined other countries in denouncing the US military intervention. The French ambassador reportedly warned that it eroded the very foundation of the international order. “The military operation which has led to the capture of Nicholas Maduro runs counter to the principle of peaceful dispute resolution and the principle of non-use of force.”

Denmark, which has reason to fear that Greenland might become next American target, joined the UN Secretary-General in expressing deep concern over the evolving situation in Venezuela (see below). In its statement , Denmark described the situation as a “drastic escalation, culminating in a large-scale military operation”.

“The Venezuelan people have a right to democracy and self-determination, exercised through peaceful, inclusive, and credible democratic processes, free from fear of political persecution, intimidation, or repression, and external political interference,” the statement says. “No state should seek to influence political outcomes in Venezuela through the use or threat of force, or through other means inconsistent with international law.”

Greece and Latvia i ssued more cautious statements, in line with the common EU statement. Greece reiterated that the UN Charter and international law, including human rights law, must always be respected. Latvia recalled that, under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be upheld. “All efforts must now focus on ensuring de-escalation and stability in Venezuela, one based on inclusive dialogue and broad societal support.”

Spain, which is not a member of the security council, has condemned the US military intervention. On Sunday, its Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wrote in a letter to members of his Socialist Party that the intervention was a "violation of international law in Venezuela, an act that we strongly condemn".

The US ambassador to the UN, Mike Waltz, described the US intervention as a “surgical law enforcement operation facilitated by the US military against two indicted fugitives of American justice.” In his statement , he compared it with a similar action in 1989 against the president of Panama. “There is no war against Venezuela or its people. We are not occupying a country.”

He repeated the American arguments for the intervention against Maduro whom the US and other countries did not recognize as Venezuela’s legitimately elected president.

“Maduro and his cronies have partnered with some of the most violent and prolific drug traffickers and narco-terrorists in the world for decades facilitating the flood of illegal drugs coming into the US.”. He also claimed that Maduro had aided international terrorist organizations like Hezbollah and coordinated with Iranian officials to influence not only the region but the US.

“This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live – and we’re not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be used as a base of operation for our nation’s adversaries, and competitors, and rivals of the US. You can’t turn Venezuela into the operating hub for Iran, for Hizbollah, for gangs, for the Cuban intelligence agents and other malign actors that control that country.”

At the meeting, UN secretary general António Guterres delivered a statement (via his Under-Secretary-General). Referring to Trump’s statements that the US had carried out a “large scale strike against Venezuela” and intended “to run the country until such time that we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition”, he remarked that “what is less certain is the immediate future of Venezuela”.

“I am deeply concerned about the possible intensification of instability in the country, the potential impact on the region, and the precedent it may set for how relations between and among states are conducted.”

“I have consistently stressed the imperative of full respect, by all, for international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, which provides the foundation for the maintenance of international peace and security. I remain deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action.”

He concluded that it is important to stick to principles in situations as confused and complex as the one the world is facing now: “Respect for the UN Charter and all other applicable legal frameworks to safeguard peace and security. Respect for the principles of sovereignty, political independence and territorial integrity of states. The prohibition of the threat or use of force.”