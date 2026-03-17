Denis Sassou Nguesso re-elected president of Congo-Brazzaville

Incumbent President of the Republic of Congo Denis Sassou Nguesso, speaking at a campaign rally in Brazzaville on 13 March 2026 © Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP

Denis Sassou Nguesso has been re-elected president of the Republic of Congo (also known as Congo-Brazzaville) with 94.82% of the vote in the first round of elections held on Sunday.

The preliminary results were announced on national television on Tuesday evening.

The 82-year-old leader has ruled the resource-rich Central African nation for over 40 years and will remain in power until 2031 following his re-election.

Interior Minister Raymond Zéphyrin Mboulou declared that Sassou Nguesso received 2,507,038 votes, securing 94.82% of all ballots cast.

Mboulou also mentioned a voter turnout of 84.65%, although journalists from the French news agency, AFP, present in Brazzaville on election day, reported a noticeably low turnout at polling stations.

The results are still subject to confirmation by the country’s Constitutional Court.