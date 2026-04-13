Brazilian police find explosive device at Copacabana Beach

Police officer checking a hand grenade found at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on 13 April 2026. © Handout / RIO DE JANEIRO CIVIL POLICE / AFP

The Brazilian police announced on Monday that they had safely removed an “explosive” device from the promenade near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro.

The device was discovered days ahead of a free concert by Colombian singer Shakira, scheduled to take place on 2 May.

Local media reported that the object resembled a type of grenade that, while not lethal, could temporarily disorient people with loud noise and smoke.

Explosive ordnance disposal teams arrived at the scene in the morning and neutralised the device.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.