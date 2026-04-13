Trump suggests Washington may target Cuba after Iran

US President Donald Trump. © Belga / AFP

Amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, US President Donald Trump has hinted at shifting his focus to Cuba once the Iran issue is resolved.

Trump suggested this possibility during a public statement. “We may stop by Cuba after we’ve finished with this," he said referring to the conflict with Iran, despite his self-proclaimed title as the “peace president.”

He justified his stance by claiming that many Americans of Cuban descent had endured persecution in the Caribbean nation.

"We have a lot of great Cuban Americans," Trump noted. "All of them voted for me.They were treated very badly."

"Family members have been killed. Many have been beaten up and mugged, and, like, terrible things have happened in Cuba," he added, describing the country as a “failed state.”

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel responded by cautioning the United States against any military escalation, and warning that such actions would inevitably lead to conflict.

However, he reiterated Cuba’s willingness to engage in dialogue with the US and stressed that his nation sought no war.