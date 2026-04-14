Over 10,000 U.S. military deployed to block Iranian ports

US Navy high-speed vessel.© Wikimedia Commons/U.S. Navy photo.

The United States has deployed over 10,000 soldiers, a dozen warships, and around 100 aircraft to impose a blockade on Iranian ports, according to the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The blockade aims to prevent ships from entering or leaving Iranian ports.

Within the first 24 hours, no vessels breached the blockade, and six merchant ships complied with US forces’ instructions to turn around and re-enter an Iranian port in the Gulf of Oman, CENTCOM reported via the X platform.

The restrictions are being applied impartially to ships from all countries accessing Iranian ports and coastal areas, including ports on the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

However, CENTCOM said freedom of navigation remained intact for vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, excluding those approaching or leaving Iranian ports.

Iran had earlier blocked the narrow sea passage in the Gulf, vital for global oil supplies, citing the war launched against it by the United States and Israel in late February.

Following an announcement of a ceasefire and the failure of US-Iran talks over the weekend, US President Donald Trump instituted the blockade, which took effect on Monday.