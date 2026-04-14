Orban's exit will give Ukraine 'new impetus,' says EU commissioner

EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos. ©Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s defeat in legislative elections on 12 April is expected to reinvigorate financial support for Ukraine and its bid to join the European Union, according to the EU's Commissioner for Enlargement, Marta Kos.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank in Washington, Kos noted that Hungary’s incoming Prime Minister, Peter Magyar, could accelerate procedures related to Ukraine.

“This is no longer a deadlock,” Kos stated, calling the election outcome “a big victory for Europe.”

Orban, aligned with Russian President Vladimir Putin, had been blocking a major European loan to Ukraine since late 2025, alongside new sanctions against Moscow.

Kos expressed hope that Hungary’s political shift would enable progress on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine. She emphasised that the funds would cover Kyiv's financial needs for 2026 and 2027.

She also expressed optimism about Ukraine’s prospects for joining the EU, despite comments by the pro-European Magyar on Monday that admitting Ukraine — a country at war — into the Union was “out of the question.”

On Tuesday, Kos stressed that Ukraine must implement key economic reforms to secure financial assistance from EU countries.

“We’re not a charity organisation,” said Kos. “We are ready to help, but this is a significant amount of money, and it comes from European taxpayers, so accountability is crucial.”