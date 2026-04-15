BBC plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs

The headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) are pictured in London on March 11, 2023. The BBC's sport service was in meltdown on Saturday after pundits and commentators refused to work in support of presenter Gary Lineker, who was forced to "step back" after accusing the government of using Nazi-era rhetoric. Match of the Day presenter Lineker, England's fourth most prolific goalscorer, sparked an impartiality row by criticising the British government's new policy on tackling illegal immigration. Susannah Ireland / AFP

The British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, has announced plans to cut up to 2,000 jobs, roughly 10% of its workforce, in a bid to address financial pressures.

The announcement follows the February disclosure of plans for significant budget reductions in the coming years. According to the BBC, the cuts aim to save £500 million (approximately €575 million) over the next two years.

The job losses coincide with the appointment of a new Director-General. Former Google executive Matt Brittin is set to take over leadership of the BBC in May, replacing interim Director-General Rhodri Talfan Davies.

The BBC employs over 21,000 staff in the UK. Davies has warned that the austerity measures could result in the closure of some channels or services, with further details on the restructuring expected later this year.

In a letter to staff, Davies explained that the organisation faces “significant financial pressure” due to surging production costs, declining TV licence and commercial revenues, and continued global economic turbulence.

Earlier this year, the BBC announced plans to slash costs by 10% over three years, equivalent to hundreds of millions of pounds. Last year, the broadcaster’s expenditures exceeded £4 billion, approximately €4.6 billion.