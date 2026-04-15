Zelenskyy, Meloni announce strategic partnership

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky shakes hands with Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni during a press point at Palazzo Chigi after their meeting in Rome on April 15, 2026. Tiziana FABI / AFP

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to strengthen defence cooperation, particularly in drone production, following talks in Rome on Wednesday.

The agreement includes a strategic partnership called the 'Drone Deal,' aimed at establishing shared goals, potential areas of collaboration, and mechanisms for periodic reviews, according to a joint statement from their defence ministries.

The partnership may encompass joint research initiatives, industrial collaborations, and investment efforts to expand cooperation in fields related to modern defence, such as logistics, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection.

“We had an extensive discussion today, particularly on ways to deepen our defence cooperation,” Meloni stated at a joint press conference with Zelenskyy.

“Italy is especially interested in developing joint production, particularly in the drone sector, where Ukraine has become a key reference point in recent years,” she added.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy visited Berlin, where he announced a separate strategic partnership focused on defence and drones alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Ukraine’s expertise in drone technology, prominently developed during over four years of conflict with Russia, has drawn international attention.

Zelenskyy highlighted this expertise by sending specialists and visiting countries targeted by drone attacks linked to Iran, a Russian ally.