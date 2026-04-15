Live Nation violated US anti-trust laws, court rules

Credit: Belga

A federal jury in New York has found Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, guilty of maintaining an illegal monopoly in violation of US antitrust laws.

The verdict marks the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle.

Live Nation had attempted to settle with the US Department of Justice to resolve the case, but 34 US states chose to continue pursuing the lawsuit.

Judge Arun Subramanian will now determine the amount of damages in a separate proceeding.

This decision could potentially result in the breakup of the company and the sale of Ticketmaster.