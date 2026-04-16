Hungary's news agency wants its independence back

Hungarian President-elect Péter Magyar has promised to abolish public broadcaster Duna Média, a structure enabling tight central control of public information. © Wikimedia Commons

The editorial staff of Hungary’s MTI news agency has demanded the restoration of its independence following the electoral defeat of nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, according to a document viewed by French news agency AFP on Thursday.

More than 90 staff members, nearly the entire newsroom, signed a letter sent on Wednesday, stating, “We immediately demand our right to report impartially.”

An anonymous editor revealed that employees were “fed up with political interference” and “dictatorial censorship” under Orban.

MTI board member Anita Altorjai responded by asking the team to “wait patiently for new legal provisions.”

Internal emails accessed by AFP show that MTI management systematically oversees coverage of government policies and international issues.

Since 2015, the agency has been part of Hungary’s sole public broadcaster, Duna Média, a structure enabling tight central control.

The winner of Sunday's election in Hungary, Peter Magyar of the Tisza party, pledged on Wednesday to abolish the “deceptive” public broadcaster once his government is formed.

Hungary’s press freedom was significantly eroded during Orban’s 16-year tenure, with the country ranking 68th in the 2025 Reporters Without Borders index.