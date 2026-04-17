Iran denies agreeing to transfer enriched uranium

Iran has denied agreeing to transfer its enriched uranium, contradicting claims made by US President Donald Trump earlier this week.

Speaking to state television on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ismaeil Baghaei said “Iran’s enriched uranium will not be transferred anywhere."

"Just as Iran’s territory is sacred to us, this matter is of great importance,” he said.

The US has long demanded that Iran relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium, with Trump claiming on Thursday that such an agreement had been reached.

Speculation had circulated earlier about the possibility of transferring the material to a third country as a compromise, with Russia offering to store the uranium.

Iran is estimated to possess 450 kilogrammes of enriched uranium at 60% purity – a level sufficient to potentially produce ten nuclear weapons.

Tehran has repeatedly stated it has no intention of developing such weapons.