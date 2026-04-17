Air Canada suspends flights to New York airport due to fuel costs

© Daniel SLIM / AFP

Air Canada has announced the suspension of flights from Montréal and Toronto to New York’s John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport from June to late October due to rising fuel costs linked to the war in Iran.

The airline explained that the ongoing conflict has made certain routes and flights economically unviable, prompting necessary adjustments.

Despite this suspension, Air Canada will continue operating 34 daily flights from six Canadian cities to New York’s LaGuardia Airport and Newark Airport in neighbouring New Jersey.

Flights to JFK are expected to resume after 25 October.

Global jet fuel trade has been heavily affected since Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz in late February. The crucial shipping lane normally handles about one-fifth of the world’s jet fuel supply.

Iran announced on Friday that it would reopen the strategic strait for the duration of a Middle East ceasefire, yet fuel shortages may persist even if the truce holds.

Fuel costs account for 25% to 30% of operating expenses for most airlines.

Airlines worldwide have responded by increasing fares and suspending flights due to both safety concerns and rising costs.