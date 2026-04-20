Erdogan plans to restrict access to weapons after school shootings

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at the opening ceremony of the 5th Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) in Antalya, Turkey. HANDOUT / TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Monday that his government will implement stricter measures, including limiting access to firearms and increasing online surveillance, following two deadly school shootings.

On Wednesday, a 14-year-old boy opened fire at a school in Kahramanmaras, in southern Turkey, killing eight children aged 10 and 11 and a teacher.

The shooter, who died, reportedly purchased five firearms and was the son of a former police officer, who has been arrested.

Another attack on Tuesday occurred in the southwestern region of Sanliurfa, where a former student opened fire at a high school and then committed suicide when police arrived.

Erdogan said after a government meeting that new regulations would be introduced to restrict firearm ownership.

Penalties will be increased for gun owners who fail to secure their weapons, particularly when minors gain access to them.

The president also announced plans to enhance online surveillance, including the use of artificial intelligence.

Authorities will focus on monitoring content promoting violence and moral decay on television, he added.