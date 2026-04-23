Israel - Lebanon ceasefire extended for three weeks

US President Donald Trump. © AFP / Belga

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Thursday.

Peace talks between representatives of Israel and Lebanon resumed at the White House on the same day.

Trump also staid that the United States would cooperate with Lebanon to help protect it against Hezbollah.

A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to take place “in the near future,” he added.