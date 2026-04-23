Friday 24 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Israel - Lebanon ceasefire extended for three weeks

Thursday 23 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Israel - Lebanon ceasefire extended for three weeks
US President Donald Trump. © AFP / Belga

The ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks, US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Thursday.

Peace talks between representatives of Israel and Lebanon resumed at the White House on the same day.

Trump also staid that the United States would cooperate with Lebanon to help protect it against Hezbollah.

A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun is expected to take place “in the near future,” he added.

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