Monday 27 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Italy extradites Chinese hacker to the U.S.

Monday 27 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Italy extradites Chinese hacker to the U.S.
Italian police. © Wikimedia Commons

Italy has extradited a suspected Chinese cybercriminal to the United States, the Italian national police announced on Monday.

The suspect, a former director of a Shanghai-based technology company, is accused of coordinating large-scale cyberattacks in 2020 and 2021. According to police, these attacks targeted US government agencies, research institutions, and universities conducting vaccine and treatment studies for COVID-19.

Authorities stated that the suspect worked alongside accomplices and exploited vulnerabilities in widely used email software, including Microsoft Exchange. Sensitive information was reportedly stolen during these attacks.

The man, a Chinese national, was arrested in early July 2025 at Milan-Malpensa Airport under a warrant issued by a Texas court. If convicted in the United States, he faces up to several decades in prison.

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